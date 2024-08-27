Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.0-255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.97 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
