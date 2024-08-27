Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.0 million-$255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.0 million. Ooma also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 97,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a P/E ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

