Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.2 million-$64.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.1 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OOMA traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. 96,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,522. The company has a market cap of $231.79 million, a P/E ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ooma has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

