Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.2 million-$64.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.1 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.
View Our Latest Report on Ooma
Ooma Trading Down 2.9 %
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ooma
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.