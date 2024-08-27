Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $32,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 124,851 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

