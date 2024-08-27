Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

BATS CALF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,535 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.