Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Shares Down 0.6%

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Pacific Alliance Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Pacific Alliance Bank Company Profile

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

