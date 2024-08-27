Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,577. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

