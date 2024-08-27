PaLM AI Hits One Day Volume of $463,624.91 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $43.99 million and approximately $463,624.91 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.56691083 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $387,250.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

