Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,398 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

