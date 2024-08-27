Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,750,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,212,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

