Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $589.74. 83,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $597.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

