Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 3,703 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3,094.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

