Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GNMA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.