Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.76. 561,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

