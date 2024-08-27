Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

IFF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.82. 822,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

