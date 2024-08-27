Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,774,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.01. The company had a trading volume of 354,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,506. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.44 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,279 shares of company stock valued at $22,792,225. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

