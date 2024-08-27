Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $106.68 million and $1.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000933 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,634,506 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.