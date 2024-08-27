Payfare (TSE:PAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.28

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 126859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
About Payfare
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
