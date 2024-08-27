PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.2% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.20. Approximately 2,082,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,324,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.