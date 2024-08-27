PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $20.58 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58, Briefing.com reports. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. 18,759,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,951,770. PDD has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

