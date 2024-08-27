Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 68,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 63,730 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.37. 1,911,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $145.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

