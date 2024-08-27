Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VB traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. 695,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,677. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.97.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

