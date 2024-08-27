Pineridge Advisors LLC Buys 358 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,816,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. 4,583,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,917. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

