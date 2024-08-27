Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Platinum Capital Company Profile

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

