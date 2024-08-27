Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PLUS opened at GBX 2,656 ($35.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,324.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,263 ($16.66) and a one year high of GBX 2,684 ($35.39). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Plus500 from GBX 2,300 ($30.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

