Po.et (POE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.88

Po.et (POE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $57,299.86 and approximately $56.88 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.

***Although ‘POE’ was the ticker assigned at the deployment of the Po.et Token’s smart contract, it is already in use by another asset that has a larger market presence and higher trading volume on major exchanges. Due to this pre-existing association and to avoid confusion in the marketplace, the alternative ticker ‘POET’ has been adopted for this token. This designation is specifically used to ensure that assets are distinctly identified.***”

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

