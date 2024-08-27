POM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 336 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

