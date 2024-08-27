POM Investment Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 183 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

