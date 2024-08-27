Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 5.6%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $181.83 and last traded at $181.96. Approximately 219,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 356,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $6,249,739 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.



Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

