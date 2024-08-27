Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

LEN traded up $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.02. 1,962,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $185.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

