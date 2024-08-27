Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $169.89 and last traded at $169.98. Approximately 865,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,565,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.35.

Specifically, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $14,991,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,252,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,382,692.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $401.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

