Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.86. 2,938,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

