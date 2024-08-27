ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Down 2.4%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.43 and last traded at $65.20. 43,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 67,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.