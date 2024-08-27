Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:PSA)

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1805 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance

PSA traded up 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 50.18. 111,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 50.10. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a twelve month low of 50.00 and a twelve month high of 50.24.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

