PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. PVH updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $11.55-11.80 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 0.7 %

PVH traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $104.46. 1,154,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,932. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

