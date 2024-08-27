PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.550-11.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.55-11.80 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,037. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

