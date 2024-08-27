PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $11.55-11.80 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.46. 1,154,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.81.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

