PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.800 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.81.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.95. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

