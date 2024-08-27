PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.55-11.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.81.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.95. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.