pzETH (PZETH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $221,552.68

pzETH (PZETH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One pzETH token can now be purchased for about $3,039.60 or 0.04905823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pzETH has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $51.27 million and $221,552.68 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 46,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 46,273.78885045. The last known price of pzETH is 3,185.70153179 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $299,168.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

