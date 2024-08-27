Quantum (QUA) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,415.32 or 0.99551300 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

