Quhuo (QH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:QH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

