Quhuo (QH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th.
Quhuo Price Performance
NASDAQ:QH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
Quhuo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quhuo
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.