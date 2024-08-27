Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $394,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded up $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $341.71.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.42.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

