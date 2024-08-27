Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 114,623 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 330.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

VRTX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.24. 999,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.83 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,065 shares of company stock valued at $22,731,946 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

