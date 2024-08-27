Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,500 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.83. The company had a trading volume of 55,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,976. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.82. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $205.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $817,315.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,690 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.