Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after purchasing an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 122,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,430. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

