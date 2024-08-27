Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,064 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $83,070,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,783,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.42.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.32. 74,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,078. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

