Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

PGR traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.48. 343,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.27 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,441 shares of company stock worth $25,111,350. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

