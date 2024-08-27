Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $904,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 392,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

