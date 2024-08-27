Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MANH. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $260.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $238.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.